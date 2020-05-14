Deputies: Driver arrested, passenger wanted after two-county chase

(WBTW) — One person is in custody after leading deputies on a chase that started in Florence County and ended in Darlington County, according to Chief Deputy, Glen Kirby.

Florence County Special Operations unites tried to conduct a traffic stop on Sumter St. Ext. Thursday afternoon when the suspect vehicle hit another car and kept going, deputies said.

Special Operations Units pursued the vehicle, which entered Darlington County and a PIT maneuver was used to stop the vehicle on Hwy 52. The driver was apprehended by a K9 unit, but law enforcement is looking for the passenger that was in the vehicle.

No other information is available at this time. Count on News13 for updates.

