Deputies: Felon arrested in Darlington County with gun, drugs

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Darlington man Tuesday after reports of gunshots.

Deputies said gun shots were reported in the area of Anderson Farm Road. Deputies found a vehicle in a front yard matching a vehicle description. The driver tried to flee into a home but was arrested.

According to deputies, Rakeem Terrell Mazon, 26, was found with more than one ounce of cocaine, a Glock pistol, approximately 147 grams of marijuana, 77 pills, and more than $6,000.

Mazon is charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Deputies said Mazon pleaded guilty in 2015 to discharging firearms into a dwelling, which is a felony. He was sentenced to two years of probation.

Mazon is held in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

LATEST PEE DEE CRIME HEADLINES: