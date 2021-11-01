Deputies find man with gunshot wound dead in car in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man with a gunshot wound dead in a car early Sunday morning.

According to Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton, deputies responded about 2 a.m. to a 911 call about a crash in the area of Oakland Road and Pineneedle Court. The man had been shot and was dead inside the car, Hamilton said.

No other information was immediately available, but the sheriff’s office said deputies are following up on leads as the investigation continues. Count on News13 for updates.