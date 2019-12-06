Deputies find meth, guns, and counterfeit money in Darlington County home, one person arrested

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest after investigators found guns and drugs while executing a search warrant Wednesday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office investigators were searching a home on Candleberry Drive.

“Investigators located approximately 25 grams of methamphetamine, 76 grams of marijuana, several firearms, weight scales and counterfeit money,” stated Sheriff Tony Chavis. “Investigators arrested and charged Jeffery Scott Lloyd, 29, of Darlington for three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, one count of trafficking methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.”

Jeffery Scott Lloyd

Lloyd remains in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on an $84,000 bond. Lloyd is also charged with violation of probation. Investigators were assisting US Marshals with the Carolinas Regional Task Force when searching for Lloyd who was wanted out of Chesterfield County for three counts of burglary and one count of grand larceny.