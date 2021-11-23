Deputies find person with gunshot wound in lobby of Florence County motel

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County authorities are investigating after deputies found a person with a gunshot wound in the lobby of a local motel.

Major Michael Nunn of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found the person Monday evening when they were called to the Econo Lodge on West Lucas Street.

The person was taken to the hospital, but deputies haven’t released information about their condition.

The incident remains under investigation. No other information was immediately available.

