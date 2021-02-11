Deputies: Florence man stopped people while wearing badge, gun and impersonating an officer

FLORENCE CO, S.C. (WBTW) – Investigators say a Florence man, who is not a law enforcement officer, allegedly was stopping people at traffic stops while wearing a badge and a handgun.

Florence County Sherrif’s deputies arrested Daniel Wayne Barnett, 38, on Thursday and charged him with four counts of impersonating an officer.

He is alleged to have illegally stopped people while wearing a law enforcement badge and openly wearing a handgun in Florence County, according to the sheriff’s office.

In addition to impersonating an officer, Barnett is charged with four counts of unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Investigators say at the time of the traffic stops, Barnett was not a law enforcement officer and therefore falsely represented himself as a law enforcement officer. Investigators also searched his home.

Barnett remains in the Florence County Detention Center while awaiting a bond hearing as of Thursday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible, according to the sheriff’s office.