Deputies: Georgetown man hits FCSO cruiser head-on after multi-county chase

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested after deputies said he hit a Florence County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) head-on after a multi-county chase Saturday.

Marion County deputies tried to stop a 2020 Jeep in Marion County around 12:16 a.m. when the driver didn’t stop and led Marion County deputies on a chase on Hwy 76 into Florence County, deputies said.

Florence County deputies deployed stop strips on Hwy 76 and Firetower Road. The Jeep’s tires deflated and the car crashed head-on into a Florence County Deputies cruiser, deputies said.

The cruiser sustained “significant damage,” but the deputy was uninjured, according to FCSO.

Devanta Rakeem Judson, 27, of Georgetown, was arrested and charged with failure to stop for blue lights, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and driving under the influence.

Judson allegedly “willfully and unlawfully” drove his vehicle into the deputy’s cruiser, FCSO said.

Judson is held in the Florence County Detention Center on a $24,020 surety bond.