Deputies: Hartsville woman involved in shootout over her stolen truck

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies arrested a Hartsville woman after she was involved in a shootout with someone who stole her truck, according to an incident report.

Deputies responded March 3 to the area of Lunn Drive and Pine Ridge after a stolen vehicle was located, according to the report.

Valentina Dillard told deputies she spotted her stolen truck at a mobile home on Lunn Drive, according to deputies. Shortly after this, the people in the stolen truck backed into a truck that Dillard and others were in, according to the report. The people in the stolen truck then began following the truck that Dillard was in, down West Bobo Newsom Highway, and fired shots at them, according to the report.

Dillard admitted to firing five shots back at the truck, according to the report. Deputies say they later found the Taurus .380 gun that Dillard admitted to using.

Dillard was initially charged with attempted murder but that charge was changed to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Dillard was released from W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center Thursday, according to booking records.