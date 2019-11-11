Man killed in Lake City shooting identified

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – Deputies investigate a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend.
The Florence County Coroner’s Office told News13 the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Rae Street in the Lake City area.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the person who died as Dion Graham, 31, of Lake City.
The body will be sent to the Medical University of South Carolina for an autopsy.
