Deputies investigate homicide in Darlington County, suspect in custody

HARTSVILLE, SC AREA (WBTW) – Deputies are investigating a homicide that happened Monday night in Darlington County.
Officials with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office say this happened at a home on Racetrack Rd., outside of Hartsville.
Deputies assigned to the Special Incident Response Team, along with Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office deputies, took a suspect into custody around midnight at a home off of Tabernacle Church Rd. in Chesterfield County.
Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee confirmed the homicide and said one person is dead. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.
This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates as we work to learn more.
