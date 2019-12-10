Deputies investigate homicide in Darlington County, suspect in custody

HARTSVILLE, SC AREA (WBTW) – Deputies are investigating a homicide that happened Monday night in Darlington County.

Officials with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office say this happened at a home on Racetrack Rd., outside of Hartsville.

Deputies assigned to the Special Incident Response Team, along with Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office deputies, took a suspect into custody around midnight at a home off of Tabernacle Church Rd. in Chesterfield County.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee confirmed the homicide and said one person is dead. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

