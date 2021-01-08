Deputies investigate accidental shooting in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are investigating an accidental shooting Friday in Darlington County, according to Sheriff James Hudson.
The shooting happened at about 1:30 p.m. in the area of Oleander Drive north of the City of Darlington, Hudson said. A victim was taken to a local hospital.
No arrests have been made at this time.
The incident is still under investigation. No other information was released.
