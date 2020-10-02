Deputies investigate after 2 people shot in Florence County

Pee Dee Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Deputies respond to double shooting on Light Street in North Florence (WBTW)

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are investigating after two people were shot in Florence County, according to Chief Deputy Glen Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the shooting happened on Light Street in North Florence.

No other information is available at this time. Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories