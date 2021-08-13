Deputies investigate after large fight at West Florence High School

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are investigating after a large fight Thursday at West Florence High School, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were made aware of the incident at about 4 a.m. Friday, according to the sheriff’s office. The fight allegedly happened at about 4 p.m. after school hours. Investigators are also aware of video circulating on social media potentially tied to the incident.

The video deputies are referring to appears to show several people begin to attack a person inside the bathroom with more people joining in on the attack.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Florence County Sheriff’s Office by using the Submit a Tip on the FCSO app or by calling Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

News13 has reached out to Florence 1 Schools for a statement and we are waiting to hear back.