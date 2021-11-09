Deputies investigate after report of shots fired into Darlington County home

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County deputies are investigating Tuesday after a report of shots being fired into a home, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies were called just after 10 p.m. to Sally Circle off McIver Road after reports of multiple shots being fired into a home from a vehicle, deputies said. A patrol deputy was in the area and was able to stop the vehicle nearby.

One person was arrested and charges are pending. Deputies said the people involved knew each other.

Deputies will release more information when charges are filed. Count on News13 for updates.