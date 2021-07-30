Deputies investigate after shots fired into car in Florence County; 1 injured

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are investigating after shots were fired into a car in Florence County Friday night, injuring one person, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies got the call shortly before 10 p.m. The shooting happened in the 3100 block of Hoffmeyer Road, west of the City of Florence near I-95, officials said. Officials say a car was shot into and eventually came to rest near Jody Road.

A News13 crew on scene saw bullet holes in a white car and crime scene tape surrounding the car.

The victim was taken to the hospital. There’s no word on the person’s condition. No other information was immediately available.

The Florence Police Department and the South Carolina Highway Patrol assisted the sheriff’s office with traffic control.

Count on News13 for updates to this developing story.