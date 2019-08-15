Deputies investigate armed robbery at Florence County Dollar General

Screenshot from Google Maps

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Deputies are investigating an armed robbery at a Florence County Dollar General.

The robbery happened Wednesday night at the Dollar General located at 101 S. Firetower Road, according to Chief Deputy Glen Kirby, with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

