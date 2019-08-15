FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Deputies are investigating an armed robbery at a Florence County Dollar General.
The robbery happened Wednesday night at the Dollar General located at 101 S. Firetower Road, according to Chief Deputy Glen Kirby, with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
Count on News13 for updates as we work to learn more.
LATEST NEWS:
- Deputies investigate armed robbery at Florence County Dollar General
- Raccoon freed after becoming trapped in Florida vending machine
- US recession fears stalk markets as stocks fall again
- With no family nearby, husband invites public to funeral of El Paso shooting victim
- Lawmakers vow to preserve historic tribal cemetery in path of border wall plans