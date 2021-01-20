Deputies investigate armed robbery, shooting in Florence

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are investigating an armed robbery and shooting Wednesday afternoon in Florence County, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened on South Cashua Drive in Florence, Nunn said. Officials believe two masked and armed suspects entered a store in the 900 block and demanded money from a clerk.

The suspects and store clerk exchanged gunfire as the suspects were leaving the store, according to deputies. The suspect vehicle crashed into another vehicle in the parking lot while trying to get away.

No other information is available at this time. Count on News13 for updates as we learn more.