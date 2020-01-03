Deputies investigate body found in car at Florence athletic park

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one dead at a local athletic park.

Florence County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday at the Greenwood Athletic Park at 2711 Pamplico Highway. When deputies arrived, they found a person in the car who suffered a gunshot wound.

The Florence County Coroner’s Office also responded and pronounced the person dead at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled at MUSC in Charleston.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this as a homicide. Investigators ask anyone with information on this incident to contact the sheriff’s office at (843)-665-2121, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or to submit at tip on the FCSO phone app.

