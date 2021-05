FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are investigating after a body was found Sunday in the woods in Florence County as a homicide, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

The body was found near East Old Marion Highway and Ashby Road, Nunn said. The identity of the body has not been released.

No other information was immediately available.

