Deputies investigate homicide in Darlington Co.

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened Thursday around 5:45 p.m. on Old Timers Ct.

Deputies said they found one person dead inside the home. No other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office Investigators at 843-398-4920 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

LATEST HEADLINES: