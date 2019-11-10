Deputies investigate overnight shooting at Dillon Co. club

DILLON AREA, SC (WBTW) – Deputies are investigating after a shooting left one person hurt in the Dillon area.

The shooting happened at the Stables Club on Highway 9, according to Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

One person was hurt in the gunfire and taken to an area hospital, Captain Arnette said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

