Deputies investigate shooting at Darlington County gas station

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating a Thursday shooting at a gas station on South Main Street just outside Darlington, according to Major David Young.

Deputies were called to the area for a fight where a person was shot during a domestic situation, according to authorities.

The victim suffered no-life threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, according to deputies.

Joshua Pearce was arrested and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and two counts of 2nd degree domestic violence.

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.

