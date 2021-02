DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are investigating a shooting Friday morning at a Dillon County nightclub, according to Sheriff Douglass Pernell.

Deputies received a call at about 3:20 a.m. from a hospital in Laurinburg that a man who was there was shot at Reflexxions 2.0 in Dillon County, Pernell said. The man arrived at the hospital at 1:15 a.m.

The man who was shot is now at a hospital in Charlotte, according to Pernell.

No arrests have been made. Count on New13 for updates.