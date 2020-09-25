Deputies investigate shooting in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are investigating a shooting Thursday in Dillon County, according to Capt. Cliff Arnette with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Arnette said the shooting happened on Oakland Road. There is no information on if anyone was injured.

Deputies have no other information to release at this time. Count on News13 for updates.

