Deputies investigate shooting in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are investigating a shooting in Dillon County Tuesday, according to Capt. Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon on East Countryside Road in Dillon, Arnette said. He didn’t say exactly what time the shooting happened.
There is no word if anyone was injured. No other information was released. Count on News13 for updates.
