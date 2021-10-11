Deputies investigate shooting in Florence County; 1 injured

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are investigating a shooting Monday in Florence County, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called at about 5:20 p.m. to McMillian Lane in the Florence area for reports of gunshots, Nunn said. The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated. Their condition is unknown.

No other information about the shooting was immediately available. This is the 300th shooting in the News13 viewing area this year, according to a crime analysis by News13.

