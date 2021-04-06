2 dead after shooting in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people are dead after a shooting Tuesday evening in Florence County, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Two people inside a vehicle were killed after someone shot into the vehicle, according to officials. Sheriff T.J. Joye said the shooting happened before 6 p.m. on Highway 76 near Alligator Road. The identities of the people killed have not been released.

The roadway was blocked off in the area but has since reopened.

No other information is available.

