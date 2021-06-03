Deputies investigate Thursday shooting in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are investigating a shooting Thursday in Florence County, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

One person was shot in the leg along Pamplico Highway at some point Thursday, Nunn said. He didn’t provide a specific location of the road or a time when the shooting happened.

The person shot was taken to the hospital to be treated, Nunn said.

Nunn said more information would be released when it is available.

