Deputies investigate Wednesday afternoon shooting in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting in Florence County, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened in the 3000 block of Brookfield Road, south of the City of Florence, Nunn said.

Nunn said there is one victim, but no other details are available.

