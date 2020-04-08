Deputies investigating 3 shooting incidents that occurred in Dillon Co. overnight

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three shooting incidents that took place overnight Tuesday.

Deputies say the first incident took place on Oscar Drive in Hamer. An individual and vehicle were shot and the victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The second incident happened at a residence on Finch Drive in Hamer, where the residence was shot, and the third incident happened on Harlee’s Bridge Road where a residence had been shot, deputies said.

All three incidents are under investigation and there is no word on if any of the incidents are related. No other information is available at this time.

