HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office investigates a shooting that happened around midnight Sunday.

The gunfire broke out in the 2200 block of North Center Road, Lt. Kilgo said in a press release.

One person has been taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Deputies say the injuries of other individuals are still unknown at this time.

