Deputies investigating suspicious death in Chesterfield County

JEFFERSON, SC (WBTW) – Deputies are looking into a ‘suspicious death’ in Jefferson.

The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office has identified the deceased individual as Beckham Miller. He was 74 years old.

In a statement, Corporal Lynsee Carroll says the sheriff’s office is working with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on a “very active and ongoing” investigation.

More information is expected to be released as the investigation continues.

Count on News13 for updates on this developing story.