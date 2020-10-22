Deputies: Lumberton man was trafficking coke, pills, weed and had a gun

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) — A man is in the Robeson County Detention Center after he was found with multiple illegal drugs during a traffic stop, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division assisted the Lumberton Police Department on Wednesday after officers stopped a vehicle on North Carolina Highway 711 and found multiple drugs.
Police found cocaine, prescription pills, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a firearm during the stop, according to the sheriff’s office.
Luke Austin Gibson, 21, of Lumberton, was charged with trafficking by possession of a schedule II controlled substance, trafficking by transport of a schedule II controlled substance, possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and for carrying a concealed weapon.
He also was wanted by the Robeson County Sheriff’s drug enforcement division for drug offenses from a prior investigation, according to the department.
He remained in jail under a $800,000 secured bond, as of Thursday afternoon.
