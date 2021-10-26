Police make 2nd arrest in deadly Mullins nightclub shooting

MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — Police made a second arrest Friday in a deadly shooting at a Mullins nightclub in August.

Lavante Woodberry was arrested in connection with the shooting Aug. 15 at 500 Club on South Park Street. He’s charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Jonathan Fletcher, 21, of Dillon, died after the shooting, according to Coroner Jerry Richardson. Fletcher died at about 6 a.m. after he was taken to a hospital in Florence.

An officer was patrolling the area when he heard five or six gunshots from the area of 500 Club, according to an incident report from the Mullins Police Department. The officer saw a male lying on the ground with a gunshot wound above his right eye. Shell casings were also found in the area.

Another officer went to the hospital Fletcher was taken to, according to the police report. Fletcher was shot two times in the head.

Police said there was an argument at the club. Fletcher tried to leave but was punched in the face five or six times, according to the report.

Henry White, III., of Mullins, was previously arrested in connection with the shooting.