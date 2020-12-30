Deputies make arrest in Bennettsville nightclub shooting that injured two

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies made an arrest Wednesday in a Bennettsville nightclub shooting, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Donavan Marquesse C. Easterling, 24, of Bennettsville, was arrested in connection with the shooting that happened Saturday at the Da Spot nightclub.

Two people were shot and were airlifted to the hospital.

Easterling is charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He is held at the Marlboro County Detention Center.