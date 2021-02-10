Deputies make arrest in Darlington County armed robbery

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies made an arrest Wednesday in a Darlington County armed robbery.

Keenan Eriq Isaiah Mitchell, 18, was charged in connection with the armed robbery that happened Jan. 31 on Swift Creek Road in the Hartsville area, according to warrants obtained by News13.

Mitchell is accused of demanding money from a victim while showing a gun, warrants show.

Mitchell is charged with armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He’s held in W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center. No bond is listed on booking records.