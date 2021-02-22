Deputies make arrest in Darlington County murder

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies made an arrest Monday in a Darlington County murder, according to officials.

Devon Sharnell McCoy was charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

McCoy is accused of shooting and killing Corey Jacquaile Williams Tuesday on Bay Branch Road in Lamar, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13. Darlington County deputies were called after a victim showed up at MUSC Florence with a gunshot wound.

Warrants show McCoy was previously convicted of violent crimes in the past and is prohibited from having a gun.

McCoy is held in W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center without bond as of Monday evening, according to booking records.