Deputies make arrest in Darlington County shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies made an arrest Thursday afternoon in connection with a Darlington County shooting.

Dominic Rakim Ellison was charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The charges stem from a shooting that happened Tuesday, according to deputies.

The shooting happened in the 3000 block of Fieldcrest Drive, according to warrants obtained by News13. Ellison is accused of shooting the victim in the right hip area.

Deputies searched the house where the alleged shooting happened and found a puddle of blood and a shell casing in one of the bedrooms, according to the incident report.

Ellison is held in W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center without bond as of Thursday afternoon.

News13 is tracking shootings in the viewing area and placing them on the map below.