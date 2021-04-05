Deputies: Man arrested after dealing meth in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 38-year-old Rock Hill man after deputies said he was dealing drugs in Florence.

An undercover operation on March 30 found that Timothy Jamaal Forte had “delivered a quantity” of methamphetamine on Lucas Street, according to information from the sheriff’s office.

The next day, deputies found more than 10 grams of meth in his possession during a traffic stop, according to authorities.

He has been charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine. He has been released from the Florence County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.