Deputies: Man on stolen tractor in Marion County leads authorities on brief chase

MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — A deputy arrested a 52-year-old Sumter man Tuesday after authorities said he jumped off a stolen tractor and then led them on a chase.

Kevin Johnson was on a farm tractor when he led authorities on a very brief chase on Highway 76 in the Mullins area of Marion County, according to information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

After a deputy blocked the road with their vehicle, Johnson got off the tractor and ran away, according to authorities. He was then taken into custody and charged with failure to stop for blue lights.

He has since been charged with receiving stolen goods valued between $2,000 and $10,000 for the stolen tractor.