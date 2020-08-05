Deputies: Man wanted for car theft in Tennessee could be in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted for car theft in Knoxville, Tennessee could be in Florence, according to deputies with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the man seen in the photo is wanted by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office in Knoxville for a car theft that happened around June 15.

The stolen vehicle is a blue or black 2009 Chevrolet Aveo. It was recovered by deputies Tuesday in Florence County, deputies said.

Investigators believe the man has ties to the Florence area.

Anyone with any information on the man’s identity or location is asked to call the Florence County Sheriff’s Office Investigators at 843-665-2121 ext. 478, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or with “Submit-A-Tip” in the free FCSO app. Information can be left anonymously.

