Deputies: Man was paid to commit 2020 murder in Darlington County, also accused of killing hemp farmer

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One man has been charged with murder in connection to a 2020 homicide in Darlington County that authorities said he was paid to do, according to the county’s sheriff’s office.

Ronnie James McDougal Jr was arrested on Thursday and was charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and for criminal conspiracy.

McDougal is accused of killing Brian Jackson on July 31, 2020 on Silverpine Lane, according to an arrest warrant. McDougal allegedly shot Jackson multiple times.

There are at least three other co-defendants in the case, according to the warrants, and McDougal was paid for the killing. The other defendants were not named in the warrants.

McDougal was charged earlier this year with killing a North Carolina hemp farmer at the Hartsville Airport.

