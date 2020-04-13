Deputies on scene of deadly shooting in Latta, authorities say

LATTA, SC (WBTW) – Dillon County deputies are responding to a deadly shooting in Latta, authorities say.
The shooting- which happened Sunday evening- is under investigation by the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and the Dillon County Coroner’s Office, according to Captain Cliff Arnette with the DCSO.
South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Crime Scene is helping the sheriff’s office to process the scene, Arnette said.
That is all the information officials are releasing for now. Count on News13 for updates.
