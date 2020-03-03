Deputies: One injured, one in custody after shooting in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – One person is injured and another person is in custody after a shooting in Florence County, deputies say.

The shooting happened around 12 p.m. Tuesday on Pamplico Highway, according to Chief Deputy Glen Kirby, with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim told deputies he was riding his bicycle near the Village Creek Apartments when he was shot from across the street, Kirby says. The victim ran over to the apartments and a bystander called for help.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and a suspect is in custody.

Kirby says there is no danger to the community.

