FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A person in Florence County was stabbed multiple times Monday and taken to the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

One person was taken into custody after the incident at a home on West Pine Lake Road, deputies said. Authorities have not released information about the person who was stabbed or the person who is in custody.

No other information was immediately available. The investigation is continuing. Count on News13 for updates.