DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are searching for a suspect accused of kidnapping an 18-month-old in Dillon County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Alayna Blackmon was allegedly kidnapped by her non-custodial father, Tracy Blackmon. He’s wanted for domestic violence and kidnapping.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at 843-774-1432.