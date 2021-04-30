Deputies search for suspect after chase in Dillon, Marion counties; highway patrol car damaged

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are searching for a suspect Friday after a multi-county chase in Dillon and Marion counties, according to Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace.

The chase started in Dillon County, Wallace said. The suspect’s vehicle hit another vehicle and crashed near Highway 501 Business and Highway 501 Bypass. A Highway Patrol car was damaged during the chase but did not make contact with the suspect’s vehicle.

The trooper was uninjured and damage to the vehicle is minor, Wallace said.

The investigation remains ongoing. No other information was immediately available.

