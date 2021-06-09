Deputies search for suspect after shooting, chase in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are searching for a suspect after a shooting in the Hamer area Wednesday led to a chase, according to Chief Deputy Jaime Hamilton with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

One person was injured in the shooting but the extent of the victim’s injuries was not released.

After the shooting, the suspect led deputies on a chase, Hamilton said. Deputies are searching for the suspect in the Hamer area. No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information should call the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at 843-774-1432.

