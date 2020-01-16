Deputies search for suspect in armed robbery at Dollar General near Effingham

Breaking News Alert
EFFINGHAM, SC (WBTW) – Deputies are investigating after an armed robbery at a Dollar General near Effingham Wednesday.

The robbery happened at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Dollar General at 5305 South Irby Street. The suspect is described as a male wearing acid wash jeans, a burgundy hoodie and a surgical mask.

Chief Deputy Glen Kirby, with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, said deputies were still at the scene as of 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 provide updates as we work to gather information. 

