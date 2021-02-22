Deputies search for suspects wanted in armed robbery at Florence County Dollar General

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are investigating an armed robbery Friday night at a Dollar General in Florence County.

Two men robbed a Dollar General on South Irby Street in Effingham and demanded money and cigarettes from the casher at gunpoint, according to deputies. The suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes.

No injuries were reported during the robbery, according to deputies.

One suspect was described as an approximately 20-year-old male, about 6’1″ and 130 pounds, deputies said. He was wearing a long wig, a black hat, gray hoodie, dark blue jeans, a mask, and purple gloves.

The second suspect was described as approximately 40 years old, about 5’3″ and 190 pounds, according to deputies. The second suspect was wearing all black clothing, a mask, and purple gloves.

Both suspects are seen in the images taken from surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information should call the Florence County Sheriff’s Office at 843-665-2121 ext. 372 or use the Submit-A-Tip mobile app. Information can also be left by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tips can be left anonymously.